Owen Mohan Funeral Directors
Cnr Nixon & Corio Sts
Shepparton, Victoria
5821-2884
Roger ADAMS

Roger ADAMS Notice
ADAMS Roger A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Roger Adams will be held at the St Augustine's Anglican Church, Maude Street, Shepparton on Friday, 31st January, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. After which the cortege will leave for the Pine Lodge Lawn Cemetery. A celebration in Roger's memory will follow at Pippins Wine Bar, Terminus Hotel, High Street, Shepparton from 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to a Music Scholarship set up in Roger's name would be greatly appreciated. Details available at the service or by contacting Owen Mohan Funeral Directors. Owen Mohan Funerals Shepparton Phone 5821 2884
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
 Back to today's Notices
