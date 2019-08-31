|
ANGOVE Rodney David Was taken suddenly from us August 25, 2019. Aged 50 years Dearly loved Son of Noel and Joyce. Soulmate and treasured Husband of Tanya. Loved Father of Emma-Leigh (dec.) and David. Loved Stepfather to Daniel, Blair. greatly loved Brother of Anthony and Joanne. Brother-in-law of Vaughan and Pornpanna. He was also a very special and loved Uncle Rod. We will always treasure our memories and never stop loving you. 'Blinken Heck we we'll miss you.'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019