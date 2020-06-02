|
|
BLYSS Robert Neil "Bob" 31/07/1941 - 31/05/2020 Passed away peacefully at Benalla Health, Aged 78 Years. Loved and loving Husband of May (married 58 Years). Much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Carol (Dianne) and Barry, Steve, Wendy and John. Loved Grandfather to Jason, Ben and Tim; Robert, Dylan and Jonathan. "Loved by all of his family" Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family funeral service to be held N J TODD FUNERAL DIRECTORS BENALLA 5762 2461 EUROA 1800 352 425 Member AFDA
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 2, 2020