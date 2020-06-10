Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HARTLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leslie (Bob) HARTLAND

Add a Memory
Robert Leslie (Bob) HARTLAND Notice
HARTLAND Robert Leslie (Bob) Passed away peacefully at Victoria Heights on June 7, 2020 . Aged 92 years. Dearly loved Husband of Beryl (dec.). Loving Father to Bruce and Brenda. Father-in-Law of Bev and Lloyd. Adored Pop of Darren, Jackie, Cherie; Melanie, Claire, and their families. Thanks to the staff at Victoria Heights for their loving care of Bob. Forever in our hearts. A Private Funeral Service will be held on MONDAY (June, 15) at 11.00 am. A Live Stream will be available at www.napierpark.com.au/memorial-centre
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -