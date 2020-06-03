Home
More Obituaries for Robert SALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John SALTER


1936 - 2020
Robert John SALTER Notice
SALTER Robert John



29.11.1936 - 29.05.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.

Dearly loved and cherished husband of Nola. Loved father of Paul, Darrel, Christine and Leanne.

Treasured and adored grandfather of

10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



Forever in our hearts.



A private service will be held Tuesday (June 9)

at 11am followed by a private cremation.



To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 3, 2020
