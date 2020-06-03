|
|
SALTER Robert John
29.11.1936 - 29.05.2020
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.
Dearly loved and cherished husband of Nola. Loved father of Paul, Darrel, Christine and Leanne.
Treasured and adored grandfather of
10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Forever in our hearts.
A private service will be held Tuesday (June 9)
at 11am followed by a private cremation.
To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 3, 2020