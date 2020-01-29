Home
Services
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
St Kilian's Catholic Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GAWNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Macca) GAWNE


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert (Macca) GAWNE Notice
GAWNE Robert (Macca)





10/01/1944 - 24/01/2020



Loved son of Bob and Jean Gawne (dec.). Dearly loved brother of Marg and Corry, Pauline and Andrew, Jan-Marie and Geoff, Sandie and Terry, Joe (dec.) and Helen, Gabrielle and Peter, Steph and John. Much loved uncle and friend.

Will always be in our hearts

RIP Macca



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mr. Robert Gawne will be offered at St Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on SATURDAY (February 1) at 12pm.



At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will leave for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -