|
|
GAWNE Robert (Macca)
10/01/1944 - 24/01/2020
Loved son of Bob and Jean Gawne (dec.). Dearly loved brother of Marg and Corry, Pauline and Andrew, Jan-Marie and Geoff, Sandie and Terry, Joe (dec.) and Helen, Gabrielle and Peter, Steph and John. Much loved uncle and friend.
Will always be in our hearts
RIP Macca
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mr. Robert Gawne will be offered at St Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on SATURDAY (February 1) at 12pm.
At the conclusion of Mass the cortege will leave for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020