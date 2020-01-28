Home
Robert "Mac" Gawne


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert "Mac" Gawne Notice
Gawne

Robert "Mac"

10.1.1944 – 24.1.2020

Loved brother of Pauline, friend and brother-in-law of Andrew, uncle of Matthew and Helena, Brendan (deceased), Phil and Emily, Alicia, Ben and Di, Pete and Lisa, great uncle of Brendan, Natasha, Harriet, George, Elowen, Jonas, Annabelle, Audrey and Rowan.

Mac died with such dignity and peacefully, accepting his ongoing journey with grace. Vale, Mac, until we meet again, Paul

Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 28, 2020
