Gawne
Robert "Mac"
10.1.1944 – 24.1.2020
Loved brother of Pauline, friend and brother-in-law of Andrew, uncle of Matthew and Helena, Brendan (deceased), Phil and Emily, Alicia, Ben and Di, Pete and Lisa, great uncle of Brendan, Natasha, Harriet, George, Elowen, Jonas, Annabelle, Audrey and Rowan.
Mac died with such dignity and peacefully, accepting his ongoing journey with grace. Vale, Mac, until we meet again, Paul
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
54434455
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 28, 2020