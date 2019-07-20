|
|
BENBOW Rita May Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 15 July 2019.
Treasured and much loved wife of Horrie (dec).
Cherished Mum, Nana and Great Grandmother to Wayne and Mariza and their family, Nick and Erica and baby Charlotte, Scott and Steph and Katrina.
Adored Mum of Leanne, idolised Nan of Ben and Shelley, Josh and Nina, Jake and Caitlin, special Nanny Rita of Jevan, Harper and Elkie.
Her passion was her family. A selfless, warm hearted mum whose love knew no boundaries and showed that love is not one big thing, but a million little things.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 20, 2019