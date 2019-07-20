Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita BENBOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita May BENBOW


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rita May BENBOW Notice
BENBOW Rita May Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 15 July 2019.

Treasured and much loved wife of Horrie (dec).

Cherished Mum, Nana and Great Grandmother to Wayne and Mariza and their family, Nick and Erica and baby Charlotte, Scott and Steph and Katrina.

Adored Mum of Leanne, idolised Nan of Ben and Shelley, Josh and Nina, Jake and Caitlin, special Nanny Rita of Jevan, Harper and Elkie.



Her passion was her family. A selfless, warm hearted mum whose love knew no boundaries and showed that love is not one big thing, but a million little things.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.