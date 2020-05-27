|
|
LANE Rita Elaine
06.12.1939 - 22.05.2020
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.
Dearly loved and cherished wife of Thomas.
Loved mother of Thomas and Susan.
Treasured and adored grandmother of Rebecca and Amanda and great-grandchildren Coral, Keira, Tasman, Caleb and Elaina.
Forever in our hearts.
A Service in Celebration of the life of Mrs. Rita Elaine LANE will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on Wednesday (June 3) at 11am.
A private cremation will follow.
To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from May 27 to May 30, 2020