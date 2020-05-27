Home
Services
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Elaine LANE


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Rita Elaine LANE Notice
LANE Rita Elaine

06.12.1939 - 22.05.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.

Dearly loved and cherished wife of Thomas.

Loved mother of Thomas and Susan.

Treasured and adored grandmother of Rebecca and Amanda and great-grandchildren Coral, Keira, Tasman, Caleb and Elaina.



Forever in our hearts.



A Service in Celebration of the life of Mrs. Rita Elaine LANE will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on Wednesday (June 3) at 11am.



A private cremation will follow.



To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from May 27 to May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -