LOVELL Ricky John Neil 60 years young Thankyou for the years we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. In my heart you'll always stay, loved and remembered everyday. - Mrs Lovell We are going to miss your bad Dad jokes, your one-eyed Essendon comments, your obsession with your bike, the stories of the fish that got away, our family time most of all, we will miss you. Forever in our hearts. - Mitchell, Nick and Renee. No more nerf wars, basketball, sneaky lolly treats when Grandma isn't looking. See you later Poppy Rick, we love you. - Deacon, Letty and Connor.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020