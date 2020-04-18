|
LOVELL Ricky John Neil Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospice on April 16th, 2020. Aged 60 years. Much loved Husband of Catherine. Loved Father of Nicholas and Renee, Ashley (dec.) and Mitchell. Much Loved Poppy Rick to Deacon, Letty and Connor. 'Gone fishing' A Private Service will be held on FRIDAY 24th April at 1:00 pm. A live stream will be available at www.powerav.com.au/rpcv A Public Memorial Service for Ricky will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020