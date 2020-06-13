|
KILLIAN Rick Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on June 10th, 2020. Aged 73 years. Loved and adored Husband of Anne. Loved Stepfather of Liz and her Partner Quinton, Josie and her Husband Matt. Adored Grandfather of Juliette, Delilah, Evie and Ned. In the measure of time, passed away peacefully in the blink of an eye with family close by. A loving and generous man, his memory will last forever. - Your loving Wife Anne. Dear Rick, We're so sorry that you're gone. We will all miss you terribly. You were a legend in your own lifetime. A generous, loving, kind person who ran his own race. You lived for family, friends and your dogs. We will miss you forever. Rest In Peace. Your loving Stepdaughter Liz, Partner Quinton and daughters Juliette and Delilah. Rick you are a bloody legend. So generous, kind, supportive and fun loving. You were a wonderful Father, Father-in-law and Grandpa. We will miss you and your cheeky ways so much. So very sorry to say goodbye. - Loving you forever, Josie, Matt, Evie and Ned. Emily, Billy and Tom.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020