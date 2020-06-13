|
KILLIAN Rick A Private Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. Rick KILLIAN will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel on FRIDAY (June 19th, 2020) commencing at 1.00pm.
A Private Cremation will follow.
Due to Attendance Restrictions, members of the public can view the Service via live streaming, go to www.smfd.com.au click on the Service Streaming button (on the home page).
To sign the Condolence Book, go to www.lifelived.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020