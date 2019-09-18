|
WATTS Richard James "Dick" Passed away peacefully at Golden Oaks Nursing Home, on September 14, 2019. Aged 77 years Dearly loved Husband of Joyce. Loving Father of Danielle, Ruth, Greg, John and their families. We shared 54 years of love, happiness and tears. We worked, played and prayed together. I watched you grow weak and quietly slip away, releasing you from pain. Though we cannot touch, and the tears flow free, memories and love will continue on. Bye for now my love - Joyce You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold. You left behind the memories, that we will remember forever. - Danielle, Gavin, Morgan, Tess, and David. Dad, you leave a precious memory in our hearts that time can never touch. A wonderful and much loved Father and Grandfather. Loving, kind and always such good fun. You had a smile for everyone with a kind, generous nature and heart of gold. What beautiful memories we have of you. Words cannot say the sadness we feel as we say goodbye. Forever in our hearts. - Ruth and Noel, Grace and Andrew, Eric and Nicole. Dear Dad, A better Father I could not have wished for. You leave a hole in the world that is irreplaceable and your memory will be with me always. - Greg. Dad, Grandpa, Richard, You have made the world a better place for all those who came into your presence. Your quick wit and cheeky smile will live on in our hearts forevermore. Love, John, Rachael, Sebastian and one more to come.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019