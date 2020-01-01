Home
Richard Denis STEMMER

Richard Denis STEMMER Notice
STEMMER Richard Denis

04.01.1943 - 27.12.2019



Beloved husband of Sharron. Dearly loved father of Deanne and Troy, Damon, Phillip and Hope.

Loving Pa of Britt and Joel, Jye and Rhommy, Jorja and Henry, Lilly and Poppy.



Forever in our hearts.



A Service to celebrate and honour the life of Mr. Richard Denis STEMMER will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (January 3) at 10:30am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 1, 2020
