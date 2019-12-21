|
|
ERMEL (Heneberry) Rhonda Belle 8/3/1950 - 14/12/2019 Passed away suddenly Loving wife of Max (dec.). Dearly loved mother of Vicki and Brad, mother-in-law of Julie. Devoted Nanny and Nan of Kerbie and Jake, Ben, Harry and Grace. Great nanny of Remi. My heart is broken, I can't believe you are gone. We didn't get the chance to say goodbye, the memories I have of our time together will be treasured forever. I feel blessed that you were my mum. Love you Vicki xox You raised me in a home full of unconditional love, compassion and respect, and showed me the joys of family and friends. You were one of a kind and words can't describe how important you were to me. Miss you deeply. Brad xox I'm in so much shock that I will never see you again but I will forever cherish every single moment we shared together. Forever now with Poppy. Love and miss you more than words can say Nanny. Kerbie xox I am going to miss not seeing you anymore. You were always so kind to me. Love you Nan, Ben xox I don't know what words to say or write because I am heart broken and can't believe I will never see you again. Love Harry xox
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019