Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda ERMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Belle (HENEBERRY) ERMEL

Add a Memory
Rhonda Belle (HENEBERRY) ERMEL Notice
ERMEL (Heneberry) Rhonda Belle 8/3/1950 - 14/12/2019 Passed away suddenly Loving wife of Max (dec.). Dearly loved mother of Vicki and Brad, mother-in-law of Julie. Devoted Nanny and Nan of Kerbie and Jake, Ben, Harry and Grace. Great nanny of Remi. My heart is broken, I can't believe you are gone. We didn't get the chance to say goodbye, the memories I have of our time together will be treasured forever. I feel blessed that you were my mum. Love you Vicki xox You raised me in a home full of unconditional love, compassion and respect, and showed me the joys of family and friends. You were one of a kind and words can't describe how important you were to me. Miss you deeply. Brad xox I'm in so much shock that I will never see you again but I will forever cherish every single moment we shared together. Forever now with Poppy. Love and miss you more than words can say Nanny. Kerbie xox I am going to miss not seeing you anymore. You were always so kind to me. Love you Nan, Ben xox I don't know what words to say or write because I am heart broken and can't believe I will never see you again. Love Harry xox
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -