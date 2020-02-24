Home
Services
Glen Funerals
11 Beech Street
Whittlesea, Victoria 3757
(03) 9716 3443
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Fir St
Whittlesea
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Fir St
Whittlesea
Rex Albert SLOAN

Rex Albert SLOAN Notice
SLOAN Rex Albert 29 July 1934 - 19 February 2020 Dearly loved Husband of Marj (dec.) Much loved and devoted Father and Father in law of Kerryn and Wayne, Rick and Leanne, Paul and Kathryn, Martin and Mandy, Bernard and Joanna, Ann and Ashley, Helene (dec). Adored Grandfather of Shelby, Konnor, Kaylah, Jordan, Clark, Owen, Ellen, Alex, Zach, Ace, Acacia, Daniel, Arjullah, and Laura. Dad you are now reunited with Mum. Forever in our hearts. God has you in his keeping. Thanks to all the staff at TLC Sunlight for the love and care shown to Dad during his time there.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2020
