|
|
POCOCK Regina Adrienne "Gina" Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Health on September 1, 2019.
My darling Gina your courageous fight has ended. You challenged your illness with such amazing tenacity and true Bulldog spirit.
Your words of wisdom, and faith in humanity, especially for your four legged friends, is one of enormous inspiration.
Never one to put yourself first you strived for commitment in thinking of others less fortunate than yourself.
Memories are mine to treasure always, your laughter was infectious, and after almost 50 years of being together was an amazing journey.
You will leave a gap in my life that can never be replaced.
RIP your soul mate
Dave
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019