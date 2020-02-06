Home
Raymond Keith COHALAN

Raymond Keith COHALAN Notice
COHALAN Raymond Keith Passed away at home on Sunday the 2nd of February 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved Husband of Beverley (dec.) Loving Brother of Anne, Allan, Kevin, Daphne (dec.), Johnny (dec.), Danny (dec.), and Jimmy (dec.). Much loved Father of Chris, Jenny and Heather. Loved Father-in- law of Kaye (dec.) and Greg. Loving Grandfather of Nicole, Melissa, Ebony and Cade. Great Grandfather of Lucy. You were a good Father, you worked hard all of your life, now at peace with your beloved Wife Bev, you will be sadly missed.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
