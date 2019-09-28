|
GOWER Raymond James "Ray" 4/7/71 - 23/9/19
Dearly loved husband of Hannah and adored father of Emily, Josie and Lewis. Loved son of Clare and Barry Gower (dec.) and brother to Toni. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He will be greatly missed. Forever in our hearts.
RIP
Love ya, and rock on!
A loving son-in-law always ready to lend a hand with a giant smile. A wonderful husband and father. Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to Hannah, Emily, Josie and Lewis.
RIP Ray forever young and handsome.
All our love mum/ nana and dad/ pop
Barry and Dianne Coates.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019