|
|
HARDINGE Raymond Arthur
17/05/1940 - 07/11/2019
Elder son of George and Daphne (dec.), brother of Ian (dec.) and Heather (dec.).
Loving and loved father of Anna and Mitchell. Loved friend of Helen. Darling Pa of Jesse, Koen and Mani.
Ray passed away peacefully
at the end of a lovely day.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Mr. Raymond Arthur HARDINGE will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on TUESDAY (November 19) at 11:00am.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019