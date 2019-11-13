Home
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
Raymond Arthur HARDINGE


1940 - 2019
Raymond Arthur HARDINGE Notice
HARDINGE Raymond Arthur

17/05/1940 - 07/11/2019

Elder son of George and Daphne (dec.), brother of Ian (dec.) and Heather (dec.).

Loving and loved father of Anna and Mitchell. Loved friend of Helen. Darling Pa of Jesse, Koen and Mani.

Ray passed away peacefully

at the end of a lovely day.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Mr. Raymond Arthur HARDINGE will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on TUESDAY (November 19) at 11:00am.



A private cremation will follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019
