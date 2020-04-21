Home
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
join them via live stream, please go to www.mafunerals.com.au and click on live stream on the home page
Ray Arthur WILLOUGHBY

Ray Arthur WILLOUGHBY Notice
WILLOUGHBY Ray Arthur Passed away peacefully on 12th April 2020. Loving husband of Isobel, father of Daryl and Trevor (dec.), grandfather of Mark and Jarrod. A life well lived. Happy memories Due to the current restrictions, Ray's family will be holding a private service tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am. If you would like to join them via live stream, please go to www.mafunerals.com.au and click on live stream on the home page. If you wish to leave your name in the condolence book, to let Ray's family know that they are in your thoughts during this time, please either email your name to [email protected] or phone our office.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2020
