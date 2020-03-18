Home
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St Kilians Catholic Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
PHYLLIS DOREEN DAY


1930 - 2020
PHYLLIS DOREEN DAY Notice
DAY PHYLLIS DOREEN





Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Health on 12.03.2020 aged 90 years. Loved mother of Frances, Shane (Dec), Cheryl (Dec), Carolyn, Janeane, Rosie, Amanda, Pauline (Dec), Kathy, Tony and Annie. Adored Nan of many grand and great grandchildren.

Carn the Bulldogs



Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY EVENING, (March 19) at 7pm



Prayers of Thanksgiving will be offered at St Kilians Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (March 20) at 10.30am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Prayers for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.



.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020
