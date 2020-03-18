|
|
DAY PHYLLIS DOREEN
Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Health on 12.03.2020 aged 90 years. Loved mother of Frances, Shane (Dec), Cheryl (Dec), Carolyn, Janeane, Rosie, Amanda, Pauline (Dec), Kathy, Tony and Annie. Adored Nan of many grand and great grandchildren.
Carn the Bulldogs
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY EVENING, (March 19) at 7pm
Prayers of Thanksgiving will be offered at St Kilians Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (March 20) at 10.30am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Prayers for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.
.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020