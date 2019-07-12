|
|
|
FIRTH Pauline The ashes of the late Pauline Firth will be placed in a niche wall at the Great Stupa, Sandhurst Town Road Myers Flat at 11 am, on Wednesday 17th July, 2019. Prayers will be offered by the Venerable Jampa after which a Memorial Service conducted by celebrate Marie Bolding will be held at the Eaglehawk Football Club Rooms, Simpson Road Eaglehawk. Paul and family invite attendees to partake of finger foods and drinks after the service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 12, 2019