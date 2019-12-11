Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Benetas Eaglehawk Chapel
112 Upper Road
California Gully
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick YORK-MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Thomas David YORK-MOORE

Patrick Thomas David YORK-MOORE Notice
YORK-MOORE Patrick Thomas David A Service to Celebrate the life of Mr. Patrick Thomas David York-Moore will be held at the Benetas Eaglehawk Chapel, 112 Upper Road, California Gully on SATURDAY (December 14) at 1.30pm.

Private Cremation



To honour Patrick please wear clothing with colour and some bling jewellery.



In lieu of flowers, the purchase of a doll for the Kmart wishing tree or donation to your favourite Op shop would be appropriate.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -