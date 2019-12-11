|
|
|
YORK-MOORE Patrick Thomas David A Service to Celebrate the life of Mr. Patrick Thomas David York-Moore will be held at the Benetas Eaglehawk Chapel, 112 Upper Road, California Gully on SATURDAY (December 14) at 1.30pm.
Private Cremation
To honour Patrick please wear clothing with colour and some bling jewellery.
In lieu of flowers, the purchase of a doll for the Kmart wishing tree or donation to your favourite Op shop would be appropriate.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019