Patrick PHILLIPS


1926 - 2020
Patrick PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS Patrick â€˜Pat'





10.08.1926 - 05.04.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.

Aged 93 years.

Beloved son of Robert and Ellen (both dec.).

Dearly loved husband of Bridget.

Much loved father of Christine and Brendan, Adrian and Lynne, Pauline and Roger,

Kieran and Mary.

Cherished grandfather of Derek, Alison,

Grace, Alexandra, Zoe and Maeve.

The family would like to thank the staff at Carshalton House, nursing staff at the Bendigo Hospital and Dr Inoke Buadromo for their wonderful care and attention.



Forever in our hearts.



A private burial will be held.



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020
