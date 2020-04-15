Home
Patricia SCHULTZ


1926 - 2020
Patricia SCHULTZ Notice
SCHULTZ (nee Reed) Patricia

29/08/1926 - 10/04/2020

Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec.). Loving mother of Jennifer, Brenda and Susan. Much loved grandmother to Alysia, Rikki, Bridgett, Sean, Amanda and Adam. Great Grandmother to Miller, Eliza, Dean, Zara and Charlie. Special friend to Tom, John and John.



Passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side. Gracious until the end despite enduring a difficult journey.



Mum, you were kind, thoughtful, strong and nurturing. Thank you for all your love and the strength that you have shown us all.



Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Mercy Health Bethlehem who cared for our Mum with compassion, respect and dignity.



A Private Funeral Service will be held.



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2020
