Patricia Ruby "Pat" JONES

Patricia Ruby "Pat" JONES Notice
JONES Patricia Ruby (Pat) Passed away 2nd November 2019.

Beloved wife of Les (dec).Loving Mother of Michelle, Karen and Leanne (dec). Mother-in-law of Neil Hinton, Steven Bright and Alan Smith. Adored Nan of Jodie and Jim, Darren & April, Renee & Shane, Brendan & Lauren, David, Nathan. Treasured Nana Pat of her 12 grandchildren.

Always in our hearts

Reunited with Dad and Leanne



A Service celebrating and honouring Pat's life will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (November 11) at 1.00pm.



A private family burial service will follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2019
