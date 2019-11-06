|
|
JONES Patricia Ruby (Pat) Passed away 2nd November 2019.
Beloved wife of Les (dec).Loving Mother of Michelle, Karen and Leanne (dec). Mother-in-law of Neil Hinton, Steven Bright and Alan Smith. Adored Nan of Jodie and Jim, Darren & April, Renee & Shane, Brendan & Lauren, David, Nathan. Treasured Nana Pat of her 12 grandchildren.
Always in our hearts
Reunited with Dad and Leanne
A Service celebrating and honouring Pat's life will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (November 11) at 1.00pm.
A private family burial service will follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2019