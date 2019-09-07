|
|
GROGAN (nee Pearce) Patricia Louise 15/2/1935 - 4/9/2019
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo, surrounded by her loving family.
Dearly loved and treasured Wife of John for 61 years.
Dearly loved Mum of Michael, loving Mother-in-Law of Clare, cherished Grandmother of Anna and Enrico, Sarah and James, Jacob, Matthew and Tamsin and Great Grandma of Paddy.
Dearly loved Mum of John, loving Mother-in-law of Riin, cherished Grandmother of Joseph, Alice, Caroline, and Arinete.
Dearly loved Mum of Brendan, cherished Grandmother of Eliza, and Monique.
Dearly loved Mum of Adrian, loving Mother-in-law of Deanne, cherished Grandmother of Conor, Rory, Bella, and Macy.
Dearly loved Mum of Julie, loving Mother-in-law of Jack, cherished Grandmother of Dominic, and Genevieve.
Epitomised Love and always looked
for the best in people
Vale Mum, Rest In Peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019