PRITCHARD Patricia Lillian (nee Langdon of Castlemaine) Passed away the morning of Monday, May 25th after a long battle with illness. Devoted Daughter of Reginald and Vera and Sister of John, Max and Frank (all dec.). Loving, loyal and caring Wife of 64 years to Laurie (Bill). Loving and steadfastly devoted Mother to Karen (and John), Jason (and Alison). Doting Grandmother to Thea (and Luke), Jesse (and Kim), Wil and Gus. Warm hearted friend to many in the community. Sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all that knew her. A private family service will be followed by a public celebration of her life later in the year when circumstances allow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 26, 2020