Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joy MCCARTHY

Notice

Patricia Joy MCCARTHY Notice
MCCARTHY Patricia Joy Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Patricia Joy McCARTHY will be held at St. Therese's Church, Albion Street, Kennington on FRIDAY (June 21st, 2019) at 10.30am.

The Funeral Cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if preferred, donations to Parkinson's Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Church.



BENDIGO FUNERALS

29 Miller Street Bendigo, 5444 0400

(Simon Mulqueen Prop.)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.