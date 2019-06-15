Home
Patricia Joy MCCARTHY

Notice Condolences

Patricia Joy MCCARTHY Notice
MCCARTHY (nee McBrien) Patricia Joy 31/01/1935 - 12/06/2019



Dearly beloved Wife of Michael Anthony McCarthy (Dec).

Loved Mother of Bernard, Paul, Stephen, Bryan, Christopher, Anne-Marie, and Matthew; loved Mother-in-law of Anne, Emma, Kathy, Helen, Kathy, Sarah, and Justine.

Loved Grandmother of Scarlett, Lauren, Madeleine, Isabelle, Eliza, Scarlett, Fraser, Harriet, Joshua, Lachlan, Hannah, Charlotte, Lucas, Erin, Michael, Ella and Cailin.

Eldest child of Joe and Mary McBrien (both Dec.). Loved Sister of Bruce (Dec), Colleen and Robin; Sister-in-law of Beryl (Dec), Phillip (Dec), and Judy.

Pat lived a life of generous and faithful love for her Husband and Family, her Church (most recently St. Therese's Parish and School, Kennington), St Vincent de Paul Society, and her dear friends. She died after a long illness, borne patiently.

We wish to thank the wonderful staff of Bethlehem Aged Care for their loving care and advocacy for our Mum and also Bendigo Health Hospice for their comfort and support.

'God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our Hearts'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019
