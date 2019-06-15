|
MCCARTHY Patricia Joy Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Patricia Joy McCARTHY will be held at St. Therese's Church, Albion Street, Kennington on FRIDAY (June 21st, 2019) at 10.30am.
The Funeral Cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if preferred, donations to Parkinson's Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Church.
BENDIGO FUNERALS
29 Miller Street Bendigo, 5444 0400
(Simon Mulqueen Prop.)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019
