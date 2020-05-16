|
SHEEHAN (McCarthy) Patricia Catherine Formerly of Warrnambool & Toolong.
Passed away peacefully at Bendigo
on May 15, 2020 aged 94 years.
Loved wife of Sylvester (dec'd) and
loving mother of Margaret (dec'd),
Gregory and Jennifer,
Darryl and Debbie, Gerard and Kim,
Diane and Laurence O'Keeffe.
Loved Nana Pat of 21 Grandchildren
and 18 Great Grandchildren.
Private burial
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 16, 2020