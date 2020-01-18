Home
Pamela Joy MILL


1938 - 2020
Pamela Joy MILL Notice
MILL (nee Swift) Pamela Joy 27.12.1938 - 15.1.2020

Passed away with love and care at Joan Pinder Nursing Home, Bendigo.

Loving wife of 61 years to Bruce Thomas Mill. Beloved daughter of Bill and Doss Swift (both dec.). Precious and much loved mother to Joanne and Bruce (dec.) Trembath, Robyn and Ralf Mueller, Donna and Al Wearne. Special Mutti to Matthew, Sarah, Shelley, Brett, David, Karen, Kathryn, Phoebe and Ella. Great grandmother (Mutti) to Imarni and Harlan.

Another star to light up heaven
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020
