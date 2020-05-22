Home
Olive Jean CLARK

CLARK Olive Jean Passed away at Havilah Hostel on Tuesday 19 th May 2020. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of Ken (dec). Loving Mother of Graeme, Lynette and Robert. Mother-in-law of Beryl and Robyn. Grandmother of 8 Grandchildren, Great Grandmother of 19 Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandmother of 1 Great Great Grandchild. Dearly loved Mother of Graeme and Beryl. Mum - was always unselfish, helpful, and kind. What beautiful memories she leaves behind. Nana of Kristie (dec), Donna, Karl, Sheree and Adam. Great Nan (Ollie) of Will, Ted, Jack, Tom and Nellie. We have so many happy memories. Nana - you will be forever in our hearts. Dearly Loved Mother of Lynette. Loved Nan of Tania and Andrew and Mark and Joanne. Great Nan to Renee, Jordan, Daniel, Georgia and Megan. Rest Peacefully Mum A Private Family Funeral will take place. Phelan Funerals Maryborough 03 5461 1979
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -