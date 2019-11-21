|
MCKINDLEY Norman John
Dearly loved husband of Nola (dec), loved special friend of Elsa. Amazing father of Annette and Raymond (dec), father-in-law of Peter and Fran, friend of Colin. The best Pa ever to Glenn, Lisa, Kate, Clint, Rory, Lyndsay and Donna. Great Pa to Charlie, Will, Franklin, Helen and Audrey.
We loved you so much and miss you already.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (November 25) at 10am followed by a burial at Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019