PINCH Norman Henry (Norm) Passed away on Saturday February 22nd in his 100th year.
Adoring husband of Marjorie (dec.).
Dearly loved father on Marilyn, father-in-law of Colin, dearly loved Pop to Amanda and Kristian, Andrew and Melissa. Great Pop to Benjamin, Jack and Will.
Dad, I will miss our weekly vists to the cafe for a cappuccino. You have been the most wonderful dad, always supportive and proud of our achievements. I feel privileged to have so closely shared your last years and have many happy memories of High Street Golden Square, holiday and family times.
To my dad,
Rest in peace for you have done your best in life. You provided a warm, safe and nurturing house for my sisters and I.
You have been an amazing dad.
Thank you for the memories.
Love from Ian, Linda, Anita, Loarna and Bradley
Dad you were a true gentleman who was nurturing, supportive and kind, you loved your family and were respected by all who knew you. We were so fortunate to have you as our father and grandfather, a wonderful role model. You will be so missed.
Loved father of Jennifer, father in law to Scott. Grandfather (Porrie) to Jessica and Emma, Scott and Dean. Great grandfather to Harriet.
Sincere thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Arcare Knox Wantirna South, especially Drysdale Unit.
A gentle man and a true gentleman
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020