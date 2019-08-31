|
Norman Francis QUIN
Norman Francis
The President, Committee and Members of the Bendigo Easter Fair Society express our sincere sympathy to the Quin family on the passing of Norm, our esteemed Past President and Life Member.
Norm had a life long involvement in the Bendigo Easter Fair and joined the Easter Fair Committee of Management in January 1979 serving for 18 Years until 1996. He was President for 15 Years from 1982 - 1996.
He was awarded Life Membership for his outstanding contribution to the Society in 1987.
He will be sadly missed at the 150th Easter Fair in 2020 given his enormous contribution to the success and survival of the Festival during his many years of involvement.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019