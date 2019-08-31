Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman QUIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Francis QUIN

Add a Memory
Norman Francis QUIN Notice
QUIN Norman Francis QUIN

Norman Francis



The President, Committee and Members of the Bendigo Easter Fair Society express our sincere sympathy to the Quin family on the passing of Norm, our esteemed Past President and Life Member.

Norm had a life long involvement in the Bendigo Easter Fair and joined the Easter Fair Committee of Management in January 1979 serving for 18 Years until 1996. He was President for 15 Years from 1982 - 1996.

He was awarded Life Membership for his outstanding contribution to the Society in 1987.

He will be sadly missed at the 150th Easter Fair in 2020 given his enormous contribution to the success and survival of the Festival during his many years of involvement.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.