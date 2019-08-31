|
QUIN Norman Francis "Norm" Norman Francis Quin passed away suddenly on Thursday the 29th of August, aged 85 years. Eldest son of Stan and Lillian, loved Brother of Faye, Stan and Joy (dec). Dearly loved Husband of Gloria (dec). Loving Father of Julie and Susan and Father-in-law of Greg and David. Dearly devoted Grandfather of Krystal, Lucy, Ben and Samantha. Great Grandfather of Jack and Charlie and friend of Rob, Toni, Lisa and Ben. Reunited with Mum x x x x Dear Dad little did we know what today would bring, such a shock to lose you so suddenly. Now at peace with our beautiful Mum If you have a Dad tell him you love him today, You never know when the day will come, when he will go away. Love you Dad, Julie and Greg. So many memories..... From pretending to blow your nose in your hanky and wiping it on us. To scaring us with your false teeth. Bragging to customers of our achievements, embarrassing us. Throwing a line out and waiting to catch a big fish with that cheeky grin. Letting us sneak as many lollies as we wanted even if Nana was cooking tea. So many fantastic childhood memories! You were always the joker, but most of all our Pa and friend! I am so proud to call you my grandfather and puff my chest out when I tell people that you and Nana were OUR family. We were so lucky to have had you for as long as we did and I am so grateful my kids (your great grandkids) will remember the kind, funny and honourable man you were! They don't make them like you anymore and they have broken the mould since! We love you, give Nana a Big hug from all of us and go have a beer with Slim! Until we meet again mate! Loved Always, Krystal, Rob, Lucy, Toni, Jack and Charlie. xxxxxx Dad, I don't know what I will do without you. You have been a mentor and my mate. Love you Dad. My heart is broken. Susan and David x x x Pa you are forever in our hearts mate. Love you always Ben and Lisa. We were so lucky to have so many wonderful memories with you, I am so lucky and proud to call you my Pa! Forever in our hearts Reunited with Nana I'm going to miss you. Ben and Samantha x x Poor but honest Norm, We've lost more than just our boss we have lost what felt like our Grandpa. Hope you're still listening to Slim Dusty up there. Love from Tilly and Grace x x
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019