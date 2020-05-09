|
|
BARKELL Norman Charles 10/11/1924 - 23/4/2020
Beloved husband of Frances for 70 years.
Loving father of Janet and Kerrie (Gould).
Loved grandfather of Jemima.
Loved father-in-law of Michael (Gould).
Our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jayant Benerji, Dr. Janelle Brennan and Dr. John Gorey for their care of Norm.
Many thanks to family and friends who have already sent their condolences.
Forever in our hearts
In accordance with current regulations a private service was held at 2:00 pm on the 29th April 2020.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 9, 2020