Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman BARKELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Charles BARKELL


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Norman Charles BARKELL Notice
BARKELL Norman Charles 10/11/1924 - 23/4/2020

Beloved husband of Frances for 70 years.

Loving father of Janet and Kerrie (Gould).

Loved grandfather of Jemima.

Loved father-in-law of Michael (Gould).



Our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jayant Benerji, Dr. Janelle Brennan and Dr. John Gorey for their care of Norm.

Many thanks to family and friends who have already sent their condolences.

Forever in our hearts



In accordance with current regulations a private service was held at 2:00 pm on the 29th April 2020.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -