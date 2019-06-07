|
|
|
MAHON Norma Joyce A Committal Service for Mrs. Norma Joyce Mahon will be held at the Bendigo Monumental Cemetery, Carpenter Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (June 12) at 1pm.
Following the committal, a Memorial Service for Norma's life will be held at the William Farmer Memorial Chapel, 151 McCrae Street, Bendigo commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from June 7 to June 8, 2019
