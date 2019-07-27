Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora ERIKSEN-BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora ERIKSEN-BROWN

Add a Memory
Nora ERIKSEN-BROWN Notice
ERIKSEN-BROWN Nora Passed away at the Northern Hospital, Epping on July 24th 2019. Aged 80 Years.

Dearly beloved Wife of the late Robin Brown.

Loved Mother of Paul and Mother-in-law of Janina, Grandmother of Trent and Nikolina.

Loved Mother of Andrew and his partner Kaylene.

Loved Mother of Stephen and his partner Debby, Step-Grandmother to Sarah, Joshua, and Jessica.

Loved Mother of Neil and Mother-in-law of Jayne.

'Loved and Remembered always'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.