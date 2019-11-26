|
MCLEAN (nee Drechsler) Nola Margaret Passed away on 23rd November, 2019. Loved and devoted Wife of Bob. Mother of Andrew and Mandy, David and Shae, Debbie and Dan. Adored Nanna of all her Grandchildren.
'Life On Earth Ends, Love Doesn't'
A loved Mother and adored Nanna, finally at peace, forever in our hearts.
- Andrew, Mandy, Sophie, Jessica, Emily and Charlie.
Mum, Nanna Nola. Always caring, understanding and accepting with a mischievous sense of humour. Always in our hearts with loving memories to cherish.
Now at peace.
- Dave, Shae, Zoe, Billy, Cable, Miller and Jarrah.
A strong, generous Mum and Nanna who was always a little one-eyed when it came to family. We are broken but our hearts beat strong because of you.
- Deb, Dan, Jack and Mikayla.
