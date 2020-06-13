|
FEATHERBY Noel Stanley 16.09.1938 - 10.06.2020 Passed away peacefully in Boort. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jenny. Loved father of Darren and Sharyn, Damien and Renae, Paul and Kerrie, Shane and Sarah. Treasured and adored grandfather of Darcy, Toby, Nicole, Riley, Jade, Zac, Jack, Ethan, Jai, Ryan and Zarlie. Our darling, now at rest. A private service to honour the life of Mr. Noel FEATHERBY will be held by the graveside at Elmore Cemetery on WEDNESDAY (June 17) at 11am. To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020