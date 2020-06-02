|
MARLOW Noel James 04/08/1937 - 31/05/2020 Aged 82 years Son of Allen and Eva Marlow and Brother to Ken, Allen and Grace (all dec.). Beloved Husband of Joan (Shipp) and cherished Father of Julie Cassidy, Diane Williamson and Allison Paterson. Father-in-law of Michael, Peter and Rob. Dearly loved Grandfather of Josh, Ashleigh and Luke Cassidy; Catherin, Nicholas, Lizzie and Thomas Williamson and Daniel, Teneal and Rebecca Gray. Treasured forever in our hearts and so deeply missed XXX If you have a father, treasure him with care, For you never know the heartache, 'til you see his empty chair. A private service will be held at Pyramid Hill Cemetery on Tuesday June 9th at 11 AM, due to Covid19 restrictions apply. The Service can be viewed via live-streaming at www.adamsfunerals.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 2, 2020