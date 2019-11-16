|
|
SPOONER Noel Francis
08/07/1926 - 12/11/2019
Passed away peacefully. Aged 93
Loved husband of Dot (dec). Loved Father and Father-in-law of Wayne & Marney, Penny & Kevin, Karen & Allan and Sandra & John. Loved and loving Grandfather of Daniel, Shannon, Belinda, Melissa, Matthew, Michelle, Rachel, Tegan and Brenton. Loving Great Grandfather of 18.
Now reunited with Mum
Sadly missed, never forgotten
Always loved and forever in our hearts
A Service to celebrate and honour the life of Mr. Noel Francis Spooner will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (November 22) at 11 am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Eaglehawk Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 16, 2019