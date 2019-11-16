Home
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Noel Francis SPOONER


1926 - 2019
Noel Francis SPOONER Notice
SPOONER Noel Francis



08/07/1926 - 12/11/2019

Passed away peacefully. Aged 93

Loved husband of Dot (dec). Loved Father and Father-in-law of Wayne & Marney, Penny & Kevin, Karen & Allan and Sandra & John. Loved and loving Grandfather of Daniel, Shannon, Belinda, Melissa, Matthew, Michelle, Rachel, Tegan and Brenton. Loving Great Grandfather of 18.

Now reunited with Mum

Sadly missed, never forgotten

Always loved and forever in our hearts



A Service to celebrate and honour the life of Mr. Noel Francis Spooner will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (November 22) at 11 am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Eaglehawk Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 16, 2019
