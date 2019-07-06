Home
More Obituaries for Noel JEFFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Clarkson JEFFREY

Noel Clarkson JEFFREY Notice
JEFFREY Noel Clarkson Passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Aged 72 years. Beloved Son of Clark and Gwen, Proud and loving Dad of Matthew and David, Loving Brother to Robyn, Faye and Ruth, Loved Father-in-law of Kylie and Rui. Treasured Uncle to Paul, Kate, Sally, Tim, Chris and Natalie. Adored Pa (Pa Noel) to Olivia, Hannah, Will and Hugh. Will be missed so much. So dearly loved. Special Thanks to the Carshelton House staff for their dedicated and Professional Care.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 6, 2019
