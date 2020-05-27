|
|
|
REID Nicholas Bruce
A Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Life of the late Mr. Bruce REID will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre, on MONDAY (June 1st 2020) commencing at 11am.
A Private Cremation will follow.
Due to Covid 19 Restrictions limiting attendance to 50 invited guests, members of the public can view the service via streaming, go to www.smfd.com.au click on the Service Streaming Button (on the home page).
To sign the Condolence Book, go to www.lifelived.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 27, 2020