Home
Services
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Mulqueen Family Chapel,
15-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Yvonne MCDONALD


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Nellie Yvonne MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Nellie Yvonne





Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Nursing Home on Saturday 18th January 2020. Beloved wife of Alan. Loved Mother of Darryl and Gary. Adored second Mum of Kerry and Bill, Ross and Clare. Mamma of 6 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren.

Dearly Loved and always missed.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street Bendigo at 2pm on THURSDAY (January 23) followed by a burial at Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.



The family wish to thank the staff of Bethlehem Nursing Home for their wonderful care.



No flowers by request, donations preferred to Anti-Cancer Council of Victoria.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -