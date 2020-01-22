|
MCDONALD Nellie Yvonne
Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Nursing Home on Saturday 18th January 2020. Beloved wife of Alan. Loved Mother of Darryl and Gary. Adored second Mum of Kerry and Bill, Ross and Clare. Mamma of 6 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren.
Dearly Loved and always missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street Bendigo at 2pm on THURSDAY (January 23) followed by a burial at Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.
The family wish to thank the staff of Bethlehem Nursing Home for their wonderful care.
No flowers by request, donations preferred to Anti-Cancer Council of Victoria.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020